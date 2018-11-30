MODESTO (CBS13) – There’s a new duo on the force in Stanislaus County.

A 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Deputy De Los Santos is teaming up with three-year-old K9 “Moose” to be the first unit to work inside jail facilities.

Moose’s job will be to sniff out any contraband brought into the jail – like tobacco and drugs like marijuana, heroin and crystal meth.

Moose can even sniff out cell phones.

The department says their goal is to eventually get a second police K9 to help with the jail searches.