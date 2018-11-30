CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
1:39 p.m. Update: The two girls have been found, Sacramento police say.

A police K9 team patrolling near 10th Avenue and West Curtis Park found the girls.

The girls have been taken back to their parents.

Previous story below:

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding two at-risk missing seven-year-olds who walked away from school Friday morning.

Sacramento police say Ella Warren and Janessa Pendarvis were last seen around 9 a.m. Their school is at the corner of 36th Avenue and 61st Street, near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Ella Warren and Janessa Pendarvis.

Ella was wearing a black and white, panda-style jacket with earmuffs and Janessa was wearing a green and yellow jacket with braided hair.

Police say the girls are best friends and apparently decided to just walk away together.

The two are considered at-risk due to their age.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

