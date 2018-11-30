PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Authorities are trying to determine if a Tesla driver who was arrested for alleged DUI in Palo Alto early Friday morning had used the vehicle’s “Autopilot” feature to help him get to his destination.

The California Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on southbound Highway 101, south of Highway 92 around 3:30 a.m. After the driver refused to yield, they apparently found him asleep behind the wheel.

When the CHP had units in place minutes later, one patrol car got in front of the Tesla to slow down the vehicle. Officers said the driver then woke up after the car had slowed below 30 miles per hour.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.