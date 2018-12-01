MODESTO (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Jacob “Cheddar” Sutton-Bubeck whose body was discovered buried in a backyard on Monday.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert “Animal” Winswell, 53, and Rebecca Garcia, 44, both of Modesto in connection to the murder of Sutton-Bubeck.

The pair was found in the area of Reliance Street and East Glenn Avenue in Modesto Friday evening. Deputies said both were booked for murder and conspiracy to commit murder at the Public Safety Center.

Lead detective Cory Brown said the extensive media coverage of the investigation generated several leads for investigators.

“As soon as the body was found, we started getting several tips from CrimeStoppers that helped to not only identify Sutton-Bubeck as the victim but to also identify Wiswell and Garcia as suspects,” said Brown. “We were also able to recover evidence and corroborate tips that eliminated other suspects and led me to believe that Wiswell and Garcia committed this crime.”

The manner of Sutton-Bubeck’s death has not yet been released by investigators.

Officials did say that Winswell and Garcia were living in a shed in the backyard of the house where Sutton-Bubeck was buried during the time that he went missing.

Sutton-Bubeck’s body was found in the area where the shed previous stood, according to deputies. They said the shed was taken down shortly after the pair moved out.

If anyone had information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact detective Cory Brown at (209) 567-4485.