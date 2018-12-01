SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento small business giant Aubry L. Stone died Wednesday morning in his sleep, according to the California Black Chamber of Commerce.

The 74-year-old New York native was also the president and CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce.

Stone worked as a California legislator and dedicated his life to public service. He also was a founder of of the California Black Chamber of Commerce.

The organization said Stone’s goal was to “to advocate for policies, which improve business opportunities for African Americans throughout the state.”

He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.