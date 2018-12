CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A car ended up in a precarious position Saturday after running into a pole.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the incident happened around noon at 7540 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael. They said the car drove off the road into the pole.

Luckily, the ground wire cables worked as a sort of safety net, suspending the car in the vertical position.

No injuries were reporting and firefighters said there was no damage to the pole.