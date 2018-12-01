DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning on a popular bike trail in Del Paso Heights.

The violent act has kept police on the scene all afternoon and officers said they are still looking for the gunman. The shots rang out in broad daylight at Carmelita Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard around 11:40 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim with a gunshot wound in the middle of the street. Officers said the victim is a male adult. CPR was performed on the victim, but he died on the scene.

READ: Police: Dispute Between Roommates Turns Deadly When Man Shoots His Relative

At this time, officers do not have any information on a possible suspect.

The shooting happed a few feet away from the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail. Police blocked off the area as they collected evidence.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family gathered at the scene, devastated by the tragic loss.

ALSO: Two Arrested For The Murder Of Man Found Buried In Modesto Backyard

Police have not officially released the name of the victim, but family members told CBS13 that his name was Marc Manuel. He was 42 years old.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the suspect or the incident come forward.