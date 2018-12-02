SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Foothill High School basketball coach Stephen Calton was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on November 29th after a lengthy investigation. He’s facing one count of oral copulation with a minor. Allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former student first surfaced back in June when the accuser, now an adult, broke her silence and came forward. It’s a story we brought you first on CBS13.

“A former student of the high school contacted us and indicated there was an incident that occurred approximately two years prior. Our detectives began investigating an uncovered what we have today” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department confirms at the time of her alleged relationship with the coach, the accuser was still a student at Foothill High.

“What we’re looking for now is any other potential victims that might be out there” Hampton Said.

The Twin Rivers Unified School district released the following statement in response to a request from CBS13 for comment:

While we are deeply disturbed by the allegations, we cannot comment on the specifics of this matter. The allegations of a former student continue to be the subject of an ongoing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigation. At this difficult time, we remain focused on our students. This is a shocking development for them, as well as our staff. We want to assure the Twin Rivers Unified school community that the safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are fully committed to taking the necessary steps to protect students and staff. The district takes any concerns and complaints regarding the conduct of all employees seriously and will not tolerate inappropriate or unprofessional behavior of any kind. The coach was immediately placed on administrative leave when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department informed us about the allegations of a former student. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Coach Calton was a former basketball standout at Foothill High and also played for Sac State. He’s not eligible for bail because these current charges are a violation of his probation stemming from 2016 criminal conviction.

CBS13 called and emailed Twin Rivers Unified School District to ask if the school and district were aware that Stephen Calton was on Probation for a felony. The district did not respond to our questions by deadline. Calton was promoted to Varsity Basketball Head Coach in 2016.

Calton is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m.