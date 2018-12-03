SACRAMENTO (AP) – California lawmakers have been sworn in to kick off the new two-year legislative session.

All 80 Assembly members and half of the 40 senators were sworn in Monday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Chief Supreme Court Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown sat in the corner of the Senate during the proceedings while governor-elect Gavin Newsom joined for parts of the festivities in both chambers.

Lawmakers’ friends and families milled about on the chamber floors ahead of the swearing-in and some legislators held their young children on their laps as they took the oath of office.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon pledged to improve life for marginalized Californians and to battle the Trump administration when necessary. Senators again chose Democrat Toni Atkins as president pro tempore.

