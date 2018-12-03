CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Butte County, Camp Fire, Missing Persons
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Search and rescue crews dig through the burnt remains of a business as they search for human remains on November 21, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 81 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 80 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – The sheriff in a Northern California county where dozens were killed by a deadly wildfire says only 11 people remain on a list of missing people.

The number of missing in Butte County at one point hit 1,300 amid the chaos and confusion after the Nov. 8 Camp Fire.

Sheriff Kory Honea says officials will work to track down the remaining people in the coming days.

On Monday, he also revised down the number of dead. He says 85 have died in the blaze, not 88 as previously reported. Honea says DNA testing showed remains that had been separated belonged to a single person.

 

