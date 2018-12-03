WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Efforts to help Camp Fire survivors continued on Sunday. This time in the form of a concert. It’s all thanks to Drake’s Brewing Company at The Barn. The West Sacramento restaurant hosted a benefit concert Sunday afternoon.

“I’m here to support the Camp Fire victims. It’s tragic,” said Anna Rasmussen who showed up for the concert. “A lot of us know people that have been affected by it so anyway we can help,” said Will Jolly, another concert attendant.

Cathy Johns also attended the concert. She has family who lost everything in the fire. “All three of my kids, they all lost their homes,” she said. Cathy is from Paradise. Even though she now calls West Sacramento home, she says she still feels a connection to paradise. “I went to high school there. My kids went to junior high there. Their kids are going to grade school and high school so it’s really been a hard time for me,” she said.

So when she heard about Sunday’s concert, she knew she had to be here. “I’ve already done a little fundraiser for my own kids and then I just saw it online, it was kind of last minute so I want to support the whole community,” she said.

“As Californians we all got to band together. Whenever someone is in need especially around the holidays, you know it’s a good cause,” Rasmussen said.

For Cathy, it’s a reminder that hope is still alive despite the destruction, and she has one wish for her children’s future. “I’m hoping that some of them go back and they keep the community together,” she said.

One hundred percent of the concert and art raffle proceeds from the event will go to those displaced by the Camp Fire.