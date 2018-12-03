COLFAX, Calif. (CBS13) – Two teens are under arrest for allegedly launching items from a train trestle down on Interstate 80 near Colfax.

The incidents were first reported in mid-October in the area of Carpenter Road near Colfax. Numerous vehicles were damaged and one driver says she received cuts when an object hit her windshield, breaking it, according to a statement from the CHP office in Gold Run.

Items launched or dropped on the road include a water heater, incendiary devices, chunks of concrete, scrap metal, and rocks, say authorities.

On November 20, around 8 p.m., investigators were conducting surveillance in the area when they reportedly saw the suspects preparing to throw things down on the freeway. They arrested 18-year-old Connor Allan Morris of Auburn and 19-year-old Keith Lawrence Ketteringham III of Colfax.

Investigators say they were able to connect Ketteringham and Morris with the previous incidents. The teens were booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of attempted assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Investigator Matt Hiatt at (916) 731-6400.