SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A coyote struck by a car on a Jamul-area roadway became wedged in the vehicle’s front grill and had to be rescued.

At around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, authorities said a car was traveling in the 13000 block of state Route 94 when it hit the animal after it ran in front of the vehicle.

The driver told authorities that the coyote appeared to have frozen when it saw the car’s headlights.

After stopping, the driver was surprised to see the female coyote alive with its head lodged in the front of his car.

California Highway Patrol officers and members of county Animal Services arrived to help free the injured coyote by removing the car’s broken bumper.

10News learned the coyote appeared to have a head injury and was in shock. The animal was transported to the Bonita Animal Shelter for further examination.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.