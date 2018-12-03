SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The local basketball coach accused of having sexual contact with a former student faced a judge Monday.

32-year-old Stephen Calton is charged with having underage sex with a minor. Investigators say the incident happened two years ago at Foothill High School when his accuser, now an adult, was still a student there.

But it’s not the only criminal charge parents are upset about.

According to criminal records, the coach was on probation at the time of the alleged incident. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse and vandalism charges back in 2016.

The Twin Unified Rivers Unified School District wouldn’t go on camera for our story or answer any questions related to the incident. In a prepared statement, a spokeswoman said the district was made aware of the prior conviction, about a year after it happened. But said that it had nothing to do with students or staff.

“The District, as is our standard practice, consulted with our legal counsel, and took action as allowed and in accordance with state and federal laws and Board Policy,” the district said in a statement.

The district also tells CBS13 it did and continues to follow California’s Education code on background checks. That requires the coach to pass a background check in order to work with students.

According to the California Department of Education, there is a separate agency, the “Commission on Teacher Credentialing” that is notified if an employee is arrested at any time after being fingerprinted. But sources say it’s up to local districts to decide how to handle an incident from there.

As for the former coach, he ’ll be back in court in a week with his own attorney.