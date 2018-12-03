ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Scary moments at a local hotel after a man, who wasn’t a guest, allegedly harassed housekeepers before being forced out. It happened Sunday afternoon at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Rocklin.

Uneasy moments inside the hotel, when a man allegedly walked into the hotel on Rocklin Road and made his way toward two housekeepers.

According to a Facebook post by the hotel’s local management, the man tried to pull one of the housekeepers into an empty room.

“It’s a nicer area, not something you’d expect to see or hear,” said Sophia Harrison who stays in hotels often.

“We don’t know what his intentions were,” said Roseville Police Sgt. Andre Booker.

Police said it appears the man pushed a cleaning cart out of the way and the employee was able to run into the room and lock the door. So, he moved on.

“Another female employee, he actually grabbed by the waist. She was able to get away from him,” said Sgt. Booker.

Right next door, the man struck again at the Sure Stay Hotel, where employees tell CBS13 he somehow got into the laundry room and began harassing housekeepers there until he was forced out.

“That’s really creepy,” Harrison.

Harrison checked into the Sure Stay just hours after the incident stay and said it was a bit frightening.

“So how he got in, they don’t pay much attention to who’s walking in and out. That’s kinda crazy,” she said.

Police said the man was later arrested in Roseville for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, completely unrelated to the hotel incidents. Rocklin police say at this time, they are not pursuing criminal charges regarding the hotel accusations, but still tell everyone, hotel guests or not, it’s another reminder to always be on alert.

“I don’t care what town you’re in, you can’t trust nobody,” said Sure Stay Hotel guest Angel Urban.

CBS13 has learned the man has a criminal history, including several DUI charges and some misdemeanor drug charges

Employees at both hotels could not go on camera but did say this is the first time this sort of incident has happened at either establishment.