SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that there has been an arrest in the Nov. 10 homicide of 19-year-old Tyler Tabor of Sacramento.

The incident happened early Nov. 10 at 4901 Little Oak Lane. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Tabor on the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

READ: Sacramento Sheriff Releases Video Of Events Leading Up To In-Custody Death Of Marshall Miles

Investigators said they identified 23-year-old Marcus Kendrix of Sacramento as the homicide suspect. Detectives then learned that Kendrix had fled the state after the homicide.

Law enforcement in Maryland recently arrested Kendrix. The Sheriff’s office said he is being held in custody in Charles County Maryland awaiting extradition to Sacramento where he will be booked for murder and violation of his parole.