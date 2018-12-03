SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators have released real-time video of the arrest the preceded the in-custody death of a suspect from back in October.

Deputies were investigating a report of a man jumping on cars and ripping off windshield wipers near Watt Avenue and A Street in the North Sacramento area back on Oct. 28. The man – identified as Marshall Miles – was soon found and detained.

During the booking process at the Sacramento County Jail, deputies say Miles struggled with them and was uncooperative.

WATCH: Full Real-Time Video Of The Events Leading To Marshall Miles’ Death (Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised)

Miles was put in a jail cell, but was soon found to be unresponsive. First aid was given by deputies, jail medical staff and fire department personnel and he was soon taken to the hospital. He was given a “compassionate release” from the sheriff’s department’s custody so as to allow loved ones to visit him.

Miles was pronounced dead several days later on Nov. 1.

Investigators say the preliminary toxicology report shows Miles had meth, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in his system during the incident.

Monday, the sheriff’s department released video detailing the whole incident from several different sources with minimal redactions.

“The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department recognizes the significance of this incident and is committed to transparency and communicating openly with our community,” the department wrote in a release.

The department notes that, while Miles was not in their custody at the time of his death, the incident is still being investigated as an in-custody death for reporting, evidence collection and preservation, and analysis purposes.

A full autopsy is still being completed.