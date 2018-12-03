TURLOCK (CBS13) – An early morning crash claimed the life of three people in Turlock on Sunday, police say.

According to the Turlock Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of N. Golden State Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a crash.

At the scene, officers found that a car had gone off the road and crashed into a tree and a light pole.

Three people were killed in the crash, police say. The names of the three people killed have not been released.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash, and investigators are still trying to find if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Turlock police at (209) 668-5550.