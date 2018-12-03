CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS) — In honor the passing of George H. W. Bush, the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Wednesday.

Pres. Trump has proclaimed Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former president. As a result, regular mail deliveries, retail services, and administrative office activity will be suspended for the day.

The USPS says there will be limited package delivery service so that customers and business partners won’t be negatively affected during the remainder of the holiday season.

 

