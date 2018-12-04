SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several California lawmakers want to make two years of Community College free for qualifying students.

Assemblymembers Miguel Santiago (D-53rd District), Rob Bonta (D-18th District), Kevin McCarty (D-7th District) and David Chiu (D-7th District) introduced Assembly Bill 2 on Monday.

If passed, it would expand the California College Promise to cover 2 academic years for certain students. Currently, the program waives some or all fees for certain students enrolled in at least 12 credits a semester, and who have filled out either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the California Dream Act application.

AB 2 states: