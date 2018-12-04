SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California may start recognizing domestic partnerships for all couples, regardless of sexual orientation or age.

The current law stipulates that domestic partnerships must be same-sex couples, or opposite sex couples- as long as both the man and woman are over age 62.

Senate Bill 30, which was introduced by Senators Ricardo Lara (D-33rd District) and Scott Wiener (D-11th District) on Monday, would remove the requirement that the couple be same sex, or opposite sex and over the age of 62.

If passed, those interested in establishing a domestic partnership would need to file a Declaration of Domestic Partnership with the Secretary of State as long as they meet certain requirements: