DAVIS (CBS13) – The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is still trying to reunite some cats who escaped from the Camp Fire with their owners.

Many cats were brought into the hospital after the Camp Fire. Veterinarians have been working hard to save the cats’ lives and many have been reunited with their owners, but some animals are still waiting.

Photos of the cats have been posted to the school’s Facebook page in case their owners recognize them.

Head Here To See Pictures Of The Cats Still Looking For Their Owners (Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised)

People who think they recognize their cat are asked to email ucdavisvetmed@gmail.com and provide a photo ID of the pet, if possible.

The school notes they are not legally permitted to do adoptions if a cat’s owner isn’t found. The injured cats will remain hospitalized until healthy enough to be returned to the animal services of the county they’re from.