CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butte County, Camp Fire

PARADISE (AP) — The sheriff in a Northern California county where dozens were killed by a deadly wildfire says only 11 people remain on a list of missing people.

The number of missing in Butte County at one point hit 1,300 amid the chaos and confusion after the Nov. 8 Camp Fire.

Sheriff Kory Honea says officials will work to track down the remaining people in the coming days.

On Monday, he also revised down the number of dead. He says 85 have died in the blaze, not 88 as previously reported. Honea says DNA testing showed remains that had been separated belonged to a single person.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s