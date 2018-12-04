SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Citizen Hotel in Downtown Sacramento unveiled its 2018 “Naughty and Nice” list Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman created a full color illustration showing who made the tongue-in-cheek list.

Several people, businesses and even natural disasters made the “naughty” list: Starbucks, Wells Fargo, Roseanne Barr and Hurricane Florence.

Featured on the “nice” list includes the “Wide Open Walls” festival, Jump Bikes, Aretha Franklin and the late TV personality and culinary traveler Anthony Bourdain.

See the full list in the window of the Citizen Hotel at J and 10th streets.

It’s now the 10th year of the list.