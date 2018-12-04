SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of the sales tax on diapers.
Assembly Bill 66 would make diapers size 3 and under exempt from sales or use tax.
A similar bill, AB 717, was vetoed by Governor Brown in 2016, along with a number of bills aiming to get rid of sales tax on certain items. He wrote:
“Each of these bills creates a new tax break or expands an existing tax break. In total, these bills would reduce revenues by about $300 million through 2017-18. As I said last year, tax breaks are the same as new spending — they both cost the General Fund money. As such, they must be considered during budget deliberations so that all spending proposals are weighed against each other at the same time. This is even more important when the state’s budget remains precariously balanced. Therefore, I cannot sign these measures.”