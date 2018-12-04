Several Cats Who Escaped From Camp Fire Still Looking For Their OwnersThe UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is still trying to reunite some cats who escaped from the Camp Fire with their owners.

Presidential Candidates Would Need To Disclose Tax Returns To Get On CA Primary BallotA candidate running for President of the United States wouldn't get his or her name on a California primary ballot unless he or she files 5 years worth of income tax returns with the Secretary of State, if a new bill gets signed into law.

All CSU & UC Schools May Need To Offer Medicated Abortions On CampusTwo months after Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a bill requiring all University of California and California State University schools to offer medicated abortions on campus, the lawmaker who authored the original bill is trying again to get it approved.

Sheriff: Suspicious Man Tried To Pick Up Girl, 12, Walking Home From School In Cameron ParkAuthorities are investigating after a man apparently tried to pick up a 12-year-old girl walking home from school in the Cameron Park area.