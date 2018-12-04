MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man has been arrested on charges of indecent exposure and annoying a child, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Devon Lee Harris, was identified as the suspect in two separate cases where he allegedly asked a female for directions from his vehicle while exposing and touching himself.

Police said Harris would ask a female for directions and as they moved closer to his vehicle, the women could see him exposing himself.

When the incidents were originally reported in September, police did not have enough information to identify the suspect. The incidents happened on Sept. 6 on Floyd Avenue near Somerset Junior High School and on Sept. 27 near Fairmont Ave. and Sunrise Ave.

On Sunday, police said a female jogger passed a man in a vehicle with his pants down, touching himself. The jogger took a picture of the vehicle as she passed and turned the picture over to the police.

The information from the vehicle led investigators to Harris who was identified as the suspect in both of the September incidents.

Modesto police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636, our website at www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app to provide tips.