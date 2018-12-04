NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information to help locate a homeowner who has been missing since the early fall of 2016.
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force executed a warrant for Donald J. Nader, the homeowner at 18332 Lawrence Way in Grass Valley in June 2018. While searching the home, investigators were unable to locate Nader.
The detectives then interviewed his family, as well as close friends and neighbors who said Nader was last seen in the late summer or early fall of 2016. Officials believe the circumstances of Nader’s disappearance is suspicious.
On Monday, detectives served a criminal search warrant for Nader’s residence in Grass Valley to determine if a crime had been committed in the residence and to search for further evidence about Nader’s whereabouts.
If you feel you have any information that could be helpful in determining Mr. Nader’s current whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at (530)265-1263.
I wonder what the cadaver dogs found around the property