CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:toys

(CBS) – When it comes to kids toys, experts say we need to get back to basics.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should choose toys that encourage playing and pretending, like blocks and puzzles.

“This helps you with emotional regulation, it helps you with conflict resolution, this helps you with your imagination,” said AAP spokesperson Dr. Cori Cross.

Electronic toys aren’t geared to the interaction necessary for healthy development, according to the report.

“You want to think about fine motor skills, things that you do with your hands, like blocks and LEGOs,” Dr. Cross said. “And your gross motor, which is playing outside with a balls, or going on a tricycle.”

Experts say the interaction doesn’t have to stop with older kids.

You can have family game nights or bring puzzles on vacation to encourage spending time together.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s