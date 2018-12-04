PARADISE (CBS13) – PG&E has announced their plan to restore gas and electric service to areas affected by the Camp Fire.

The utility aims to restore power to nearly all Butte County customers by the end of the year, according to a Tuesday press release. PG&E officials also say they aim to restore gas service to customers through the first quarter of 2019.

However, the utility notes that restoring gas or electric service to some areas hit by the fire may just not be possible.

“The dedicated men and women of PG&E, many of whom also live in these areas, will work side by side with our customers and our communities throughout this process,” said PG&E President and CEO Geisha Williams in a release.

PG&E officials say more than 7,000 customers have already had their power restored. About 2,900 remain without power in Butte County.

Gas service remains off, as it has been since Nov. 9 due to safety concerns, in and around Paradise. About 12,000 homes and businesses remain without gas service.

The utility says they will be providing temporary gas service for critical customers and have set up portable natural gas service to several key buildings in Paradise.