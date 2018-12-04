SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former local assistant basketball coach and one-time radio personality has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Gregory Kosanke was arrested in 2016 on suspicion of sexually abusing the young friend of a family member.

Tuesday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Kosanke had been convicted by a jury on two counts of child sexual assault.

Kosanke now faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2019.