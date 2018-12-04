SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones went before the board of supervisors Tuesday to defend his authority in blocking the county’s inspector general from investigating crimes, including officer-involved shootings.

“I’ve been described as rogue. Authoritarian. A dictator. A mini Trump … all because I won’t voluntarily allow independent oversight of the sheriff department,” Jones said.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is considering crafting an ordinance to reinstate County Inspector General Rick Braziel, the former police chief of Sacramento and a national expert on police use of force after the sheriff revoked his access to county facilities including the jail and public records.

“Instead of offering discontent, he barred an agent of the county from doing his job,” said County Supervisor Phil Serna.

The dispute stemmed from an independent report issued by the inspector general over the 2017 shooting death Mikel McIntyre.

The report found the 32-year-old African American was shot at by officers 28 times along the shoulder of highway 50.

“It is a moral obligation to be accountable,” said Activist Les Simmons.

Community activists rallied outside the county building, pushing officials to set limits for the sheriff while also blasting his politics.

“Acting unprofessionally, Jones has blamed the black community for the tragic loss of a deputy,” said Tanya Faison, founder of the Black Lives Matter Sacramento Chapter.

Sheriff Jones maintains this isn’t about one case. Instead, it’s about his discretion as an elected official.

“Control of the sheriff’s department cannot be vested in or influenced by outside political influence. And speaking of the effectiveness of your sheriff’s department, do you know that we’ve reduced crime more than any other agency in the region?” Jones added.

The county will review the public comment and take it to legal counsel to decide whether to craft an ordinance that will reinstate the role of the inspector general, or limit it.