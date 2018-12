SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating an incident that left a person with a serious injury in Downtown Sacramento Tuesday evening near 14th and J Street.

Captain Norm Leong said that officers did not know who the injury occurred and they are investigating the incident.

Person was found near 14/J with a serious injury but unknown how it occurred as we are still investigating. We have started diverting traffic at 10th/J and allowed limited traffic through J Street with two lanes. — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) December 5, 2018

The person is expected to survive.

Traffic was diverted at 10th and J Street while officers investigated the incident. Police expected the scene to clear after 8 p.m.