SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of robberies in East Sacramento, all of which were at local 7-Eleven stores.

“We’re looking for the public’s help,” said Officer Linda Matthew with the Sacramento Police Department. “If anyone has heard of anything or recognizes who these suspects are, call our department.”

Surveillance cameras captured images of the alleged suspects in the act. The first happened robbery on Nov. 24 at the 7-Eleven on La Riviera Drive. Several men walked inside around 1 a.m. and one of them had a gun. They took merchandise and fled.

The next robbery occurred the next day on Nov. 25 at 11:44pm. Police say the suspects entered the same store, threatened the employees, took merchandise and left.

“At this point, we don’t know if any of the robberies are related,” said Officer Matthew. “We’re assuming they are.”

READ: Sacramento County Asking State Legislature To Help Fund East Area Rapist Trial

CBS13 spoke to a 7-Eleven employee off camera who says the suspects stole cigarettes the first time and money the second.

Laura Barambila lives nearby.

“I just heard it today and it’s pretty scary,” she said. “It’s insane. It’s scary times right now.”

The third robbery happened five days later on Nov. 30. This time it was at the 7-11 on Florin Perkins Road. Different location, same story: several suspects and a gun.

“They’ve all been on weekend nights,” Matthew said. “Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights, most of them late into the evening.”

Now, investigators are looking to the public to help them identify these suspects.

ALSO: Mall Santa In Chico Gets Heartbreaking Requests From Camp Fire Kids: A New Home

“[There are] multiple suspects at this point,” Matthew said. “We don’t know if all of them were involved in each robbery or if just a few.”

Longtime local Barambila says she’s unnerved about the state of her community.

“Over the years that I’ve been here, for 19 [years], I have seen more homelessness and more hardships,” she said.

READ: Police: Modesto Man Exposed, Touched Himself In His Car Then Asked Females For Directions

And now she’s left wondering what she and her neighbors can do stop the crime spree in their backyard.

“I think about that all the time,” Barambila said.

If you have any information about these suspects, please call Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.