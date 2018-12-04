CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Right now a car needs to be locked in order for qualify as a burglary, but a proposed bill would make it against the law to break into an unlocked car, too.

Senator Weiner and Assemblymembers Arambula and Cervantes introduced Senate Bill 23 on Monday.

It states:

“This bill would make entering a vehicle with the intent to commit a theft therein a crime punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for a period not to exceed one year or imprisonment in a county jail for 16 months, or 2 or 3 years. By creating a new crime, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”

The existing law “defines the crime of burglary to include entering a vehicle when the doors are locked with the intent to commit grand or petit (sic) larceny or a felony. Existing law make the burglary of a vehicle punishable as a misdemeanor.”

Law enforcement does suggest you always lock your cars doors.

