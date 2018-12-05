Looking for something to do this week? From a free movie to a benefit pub crawl, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Popcorn Culture & Date Me Presents: Elf (2003)

The Guild Theater is hosting a free showing of the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell as a human raised among elves at the North Pole. Attendance is free, but an RSVP is required. Doors are at 7 p.m.; the movie starts at 8 p.m.

When: Tuesday, December 4, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Guild Theater, 2828 35th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Justin Courtney Pierre @ Goldfield Trading Post

Justin Courtney Pierre, former lead singer of Warped Tour staples Motion City Soundtrack, is touring behind his debut solo album, “In The Drink,” from Epitaph Records.

The AV Hub describes the indie rocker’s style as a “ridiculously fun… 90s power-pop fever dream.” Ticket prices will increase by $2 on the day of the show.

When: Thursday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goldfield Trading Post, 1630 J St.

Admission: $23 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brickhouse Holiday Celebration

The Brickhouse Gallery is hosting its second annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, featuring performances from jazz musicians Carol Manson, Chet Chwalik and the Blue Skies Band, and singer Curtis James Smith.

When: Friday, December 7, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Brickhouse Gallery & Art Complex, 2837 36th St.

Admission: $17

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Colonial Heights Creative Craft Fest 2018

Colonial Heights’ Wesley Community Hall will play host to a local crafts fair on Saturday, featuring giftables like succulents, jewelry and pottery as well as greeting cards, baked goods and more.

When: Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Wesley Community Hall, 5010 15th Ave.

Admission: Free (Craft Fest Admission); $20 (Table Reservation)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

3rd annual Holly Jolly Pub Crawl

Sacramento pub crawl organizer Xoso is putting on its third annual Christmas-themed pub crawl. For each registration purchased, it will donate one toy to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Registration comes with a one free drink ticket and access to discounted specials at the bars chosen for the crawl.

The first 150 check-ins will also receive a free Santa hat. Christmas-themed costumes are encouraged.

When: Saturday, December 8, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Midtown

Admission: $12 (GA Group Rate); $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets