MANTECA (CBS13) — A Manteca man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 32-year-old man four times Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday evening in the area of East Alameda Street and North Grant Street. Officers responded to a report of four or five gunshots.

Not long after, dispatch was notified that a gunshot victim arrived in the emergency room at Doctor’s Hospital Manteca with four gunshot wounds, two of the wounds were to his abdomen and two were to his lower left flank.

READ: City Council May Limits Homes To Owning A Maximum Of Six Pets

Due to his injuries, the victim was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital where he was taken into surgery. The victim was later listed in stable condition.

Officers identified the suspect as 37-year-old Andy Lucas of Manteca. He was arrested Wednesday without incident. In a search of his home, officers found a black semi-automatic .40 caliber Taurus handgun which they believe to be the firearm used in Tuesday’s shooting.

ALSO: Proposal To Name Portion Of Solano County Highway After CHP Officer Killed In Crash

The investigation is ongoing and police have not determined a cause for the shooting.

Lucas was booked in the SJCO jail on five charges including attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm with intent to commit a felony, criminal storage of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.