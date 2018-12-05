WATCH:State funeral for former president George H.W. Bush
Filed Under:christmas, radio, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following the lead of several other radio stations in the United States and Canada, Bay Area radio station KOIT said it was banning the Christmas standard “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Penned by “Guys and Dolls” writer Frank Loesser in 1944, the Christmas song has been perceived by some as unworthy for the most wonderful time of the year — particularly in the age of #MeToo.

The song’s lyrics describe a woman trying extricate herself from a date and saying “no, no, no,” while a man insists that she stays as he moves in closer, pours her more alcohol, and warns about he weather outside. Critics of the song say the lyrics promote date rape.

“I made the decision, it’s off for now,” Brian Figula, program manager at KOIT radio told KPIX, adding that he is considering leaving the ultimate decision up to the people.

“We might do a poll and let the listeners decide,” he said “I’m very open to putting it in. If they say we need to play it, we will. If not, we won’t.”

