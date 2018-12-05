SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Broken bridges in the delta have drivers backed up and fed up. It’s a problem delta residents are all too familiar with, as more bridges break down.

“It’s very frustrating and it’s hard to get home,” said Linda Robertson of Rio Vista.

Caltrans says emergency repairs are now underway on the Three Mile Slough Bridge along Highway 160 north of Antioch. The problem first surfaced when the bridge became stuck in the up position earlier this week.

It’s now been lowered so vehicles can drive across, but boats are unable to pass underneath the drawbridge and road work is going to cause delays.

“If you have to reroute it could be up to an additional hour,” Robertson said.

This breakdown comes just days after problems on the Isleton Bridge where the mechanism that locks the bridge broke.

This summer, crews worked for nearly a month to complete emergency repair work to the Rio Vista Bridge after a mechanical failure caused that drawbridge to become stuck too.

“I mean it’s a real problem. It shuts down the business in the whole area,” said Bill Wells, Executive Director of the Delta Chamber of Commerce.

A major inconveniences for people who live, work or drive through the Delta.

“I have friends who live in Rio Vista and work in Stockton and there have been times that they’ve had to stay at a hotel in Stockton because they can’t get over here,” Wells said.

Caltrans says in many cases the bridges are old and replacement parts have to be custom ordered. Wells says Caltrans needs to be proactive.

“They need to work more with management make sure they get ahead of the game instead of reacting to problems,” he said.

Problems that cost millions of dollars and will take years to replace and repair, according to Caltrans.

Construction on Tower Bridge in Sacramento is also underway. It will likely wrap up by the end of the month pending weather delays.

Crews will also continue work on Three Mile Slough Bridge which will affect commutes, but Caltrans says they have the parts and will likely be finished by Friday.