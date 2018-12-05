YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 33-year-old man is dead after crashing through a guardrail and into a tree Wednesday.

CHP officers said the driver was traveling west on Marysville Road west of Bullards Bar in a Ford Van. In the crash report, officers said the driver failed to take the curve in the road, drive through a guardrail, collided with a tree and then rolled down the embankment.

Officers are not sure when the crash happened. The driver was ejected from his vehicle because he was not wearing a seatbelt. A dog was also in the van in the time of the crash.

The dog survived and remained at the scene as first responders arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this collision.