WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The West Sacramento City Council approved the transfer of a riverfront property to secure the location of the Indian Heritage Center, a project over a decade in the making.

The West Sacramento Redevelopment Agency (RDA) owned the 43-acre property, known as the East Riverfront Property, since 1997. In May 2007, the California Indian Heritage Center Task Force selected the property to be a location for state park and museum.

This May, Governor Brown’s revised state budget allocated $100 million toward the capital improvement of the Indian Heritage Center.

RELATED: California Budget Includes $100 Million For Indian Culture Center In West Sacramento

The project was put on hold after the economic downturn in 2008. The money wasn’t available, until now. Another $100 million would need to be raised through donations and state and tribal fundraising efforts.