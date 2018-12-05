WATCH:State Funeral For Former President George H. W. Bush
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a woman accused of robbing a Modesto ampm store.

The incident happened on Nov. 29.

Surveillance photos of the woman and her car. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

Modesto police say the woman threatened the clerk with the nearly two-foot-long stick that’s used to hold the store’s bathroom key. It’s unclear what exactly she stole.

The woman is described as a about 5’8”, 180 pounds and was wearing grey sweats at the time of the robbery. She was driving a small, red Chevy sedan.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

