MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a woman accused of robbing a Modesto ampm store.

The incident happened on Nov. 29.

Modesto police say the woman threatened the clerk with the nearly two-foot-long stick that’s used to hold the store’s bathroom key. It’s unclear what exactly she stole.

The woman is described as a about 5’8”, 180 pounds and was wearing grey sweats at the time of the robbery. She was driving a small, red Chevy sedan.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.