SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Part of Interstate 505 in Solano County may be renamed the CHP Officer Kirk Griess Memorial Highway to memorialize the officer killed in the line of duty.

The Assembly introduced a resolution to get the renaming process underway. Once passed, 505 between the I-80 interchange and the Vaca Valley Parkway would be named after the fallen officer.

He was killed on August 10, 2018 on westbound I-80 near the Manuel Campos off-ramp. Officer Griess had pulled over a driver when he and that driver were hit and killed. Rocklin resident Sean Walker was arrested. He is accused of driving recklessly and was on his cell phone leading up to the crash. Walker faces two charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of reckless driving resulting in a fatality.

Officer Griess served in the US Marines before joining the CHP Academy in 1999. He worked in Oakland, Contra Costa and Solano over his 19 years with CHP. He was remembered for his positive spirit and his “good hair.” His nickname was “Hollywood” and he was known as a cop’s cop. He is survived by his wife of 26 years and three children.