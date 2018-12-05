WATCH:State funeral for former president George H.W. Bush
Filed Under:Amgen Tour of California, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento will be hosting the first stage of the 2019 edition of the Amgen Tour of California.

The host cities and race schedule was announced on Wednesday.

Several Sacramento region cities will be playing a part in the men’s race: Stage 1 will begin in Sacramento, Stage 2 will go from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe, and Stage 3 will start in Stockton and go to Morgan Hill.

In total, the race will cover more than 750 miles from Sacramento to the finish line in Pasadena.

Sacramento also hosted the final stage of the 2018 edition of the race.

The women’s race will largely stay in Southern California.

The men’s race is slated to begin on Sunday, May 12. The women’s race starts Thursday, May 16.

