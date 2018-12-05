MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are actively investigating a fatal hit and run collision where a pedestrian was struck at Pelandale Avenue and Chapman Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers said the pedestrian was struck while crossing at the intersection. They described the possible suspect vehicle as a 2006-2008 Volkswagen Jetta with front end damage from the collision and older damage on the rear of the car.

Police said traffic in the area will be congested for several hours.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or email Officer Phillips at Phillipsd@modestopd.com.