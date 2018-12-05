CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Health officials say a person at the University of the Pacific has a confirmed case of tuberculosis.

The school says the person, who was at the Stockton campus, is now under medical treatment. It’s unclear if the person is a student or staff member, but they’ll remain off campus until medically cleared.

“By now, everyone on the Stockton campus, starting with the people who may have had close contact with the person, has been notified and offered screening for tuberculosis,” said Dayna Cerruti-Barbero, director of Pacific Health Services, in a statement.

It’s unclear how the person became infected with tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease often spread through the air.

