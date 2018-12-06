SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is trying to find homes for all its animals this holiday season – and a generous gift should help that goal.

Thanks to the Best Friends Animal Society, all adoption fees for the shelter’s pets are being sponsored this month. Meaning, you can adopt a pet that will come vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped for no cost.

To sweeten the deal even further, adopted pets will also be sent home with a stocking full of goodies.

The shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road.

Head to the Bradshaw Shelter’s website for hours and more information about adopting, including which animals are currently available.