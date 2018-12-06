SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — East Area Rapist suspect Joseph DeAngelo made his first court appearance since August Thursday and his physical appearance took the courtroom by surprise.

It was a short hearing where the judge ruled that taxpayers will need to pay for DeAngelo’s defense, but the courtroom was focused on the suspect’s physical appearance. His face was gaunt-looking, much thinner than it was in his last appearance several months ago.

In August many noted that he had lost weight since his arraignment back in April.

Despite the drastic change in his appearance, the 73-year-old former cop was not any less attentive. DeAngelo listened closely as the judge once again read the heinous charges against him, which date back to 1976, including rapes, kidnappings, and murders.

The judge noted Thursday that the case is so extensive that it could last a decade, which means DeAngelo will not be able to afford his own private defense team.

This financial burden will be transferred to taxpayers to pay for DeAngelo’s Sacramento County public defender, Diane Howard.

Howard would not comment on the case Thursday. She did ask the judge to block media from covering the case, but he maintained his stance to allow media as he did in previous hearings.