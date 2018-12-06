CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an El Dorado Hills student who had to be restrained became unresponsive and later died.

The incident happened on Nov. 28.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Guiding Hands School on Windplay Drive to help with a student who became violent. The 13-year-old boy, who deputies say was 6-feet tall and about 280 pounds, had to be restrained by school staff.

However, while restraining him, the boy become unresponsive. A teacher started CPR until medics arrived to take him to Mercy hospital in Folsom.

The boy was then taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, but on Nov. 30 he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the boy had severe autism.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has been interviewing everyone involved and are completing a full report. No foul play is believed to be involved in the boy’s death, detectives say.

 

