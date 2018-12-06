2:25 p.m. Update: Oakdale police say the woman and her child have been found.

Previous story below:

OAKDALE (CBS13) – A search is on for an Oakdale woman and her four-month-old daughter last seen on Monday.

Oakdale police say Jamie Palmer said she was going to visit a friend that day. Palmer and her daughter Layla Wallace have not been seen since.

Palmer, 22, was wearing a camo fleece, black shirt and black boots when she was last seen.

Police note that, at this point in the investigation, detectives can’t say if the pair’s disappearance is suspicious or if they just don’t want to be found.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Oakdale police at (209) 847-2231.